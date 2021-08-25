The nickname Mikel Arteta has picked up at Arsenal as some turn against “arrogant” Gunners boss

Some behind the scenes at Arsenal have reportedly taken to referring to manager Mikel Arteta as “mini Arsene” as things turn sour for the Gunners boss.

This is according to a detailed report on Arteta’s current situation from the Independent, who suggest some are turning against the Spanish tactician after a dire start to the season.

Arsenal have lost their opening two league matches without scoring a single goal for the first time in their history, and the Independent make it clear that Arteta will not be working with as much job security and patience as he enjoyed last season.

The report explains that some are starting to find Arteta “arrogant” and a bit of a know-it-all in the way he conducts himself, whilst he already enjoys a surprising amount of control in all areas of the club.

This is similar to Arsene Wenger during his long reign at the Emirates Stadium, though of course the Frenchman had far more experience when it came to delivering success – even if that increasingly only came to mean top four finishes and occasional FA Cup final wins.

MORE: Jack Wilshere delivers verdict on Mikel Arteta as Arsenal manager

Arteta is clearly not in the same league as Wenger, even if he has long been considered a promising young coach after his work under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Now, however, his “mini Arsene” tag can hardly be considered a compliment as he perhaps has more control than he really deserves, whereas Wenger earned that status after years of tremendous work in north London.