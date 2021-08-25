Mikel Arteta offers exciting transfer update for Arsenal fans

We all know Arsenal didn’t have millions of pounds sitting about to be spent in this transfer window, so there was always going to be a degree of waiting for players to leave before major arrivals could come in.

The 6-0 win over a heavily-rotated West Brom side tonight has given plenty of cause for optimism, so perhaps it will be a case of adding some further quality rather than focusing on quality.

Mikel Arteta didn’t go as far as to say that new signings should be expected, but this is a positive update and the point about exits being planned should hint at more players coming in:

Of course that also depends on which players leave as if it’s someone like Lacazette or Bellerin then like-for-like replacements will be needed, but at least it sounds like Arsenal fans have some action to look forward to in the remainder of the window.

