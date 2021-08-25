Newcastle United join Premier League trio in late dash for Rangers midfielder

According to recent reports, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United have become the latest Premier League club to target Rangers midfielder, Glen Kamara.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claim the defensive midfielder is now wanted by as many as four Premier League clubs.

Kamara, 25, joined Rangers during the winter window of the 2018-19 season in a deal worth just £50,000 from Scottish rivals Dundee.

Having featured in 110 matches, in all competitions since arriving at the Ibrox Stadium, the 25-year-old has gone on to flourish under manager Steven Gerrard.

However, now with just two years left on his current deal, there are some suggestions that the Finland international could move on, despite his Glasgow-based club being keen to tie him down on a new contract.

TeamTALK claims that the industrious midfielder has emerged as a summer target for Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Leeds United and now Newcastle United.

The Magpies are understood to be prioritising loan deals, especially given their tight finances, however, it has been noted that a permanent move could be on the cards if they can offload a player first.

One of those names understood to be a possible candidate for departure is current midfielder Isaac Hayden, who is wanted by Watford.