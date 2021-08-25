Newcastle United keen on late deal to bring ex-Liverpool defender to North East

According to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United are interested in signing former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak.

Despite enjoying a decent loan spell with the Reds during the second half of last season, the option to sign the Turkey international on a permanent deal was not taken up by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Now back with his parent club, Schalke, who were recently relegated to Germany’s second-tier, Kabak’s long-term future continues to be speculated.

According to Romano Italian side Torino are keen to offer the defender an escape from his Schalke nightmare.

However, interestingly, the Serie A side could face some competition from the Magpies, who are understood to be keeping a close eye on the player’s developing transfer situation.

