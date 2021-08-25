Video: Wenger’s reunion with Oxlade-Chamberlain at Liverpool training ground will give Arsenal fans the feels

Arsenal fans will get seriously nostalgic when they see this video of their former manager Arsene Wenger and former player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reuniting at Liverpool’s training ground today.

Wenger signed Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton as a youngster and had a huge role in his development earlier in his career, though the England international later left the Emirates Stadium for a move to Anfield in the summer of 2017.

It’s fair to say that things have gone rather downhill for Arsenal since the days when they had Wenger and Oxlade-Chamberlain together in north London, so this clip below will remind Gooners of happier times…

Oxlade-Chamberlain is no longer a key first-team player for Liverpool, but one imagines Arsenal would take him back at this point.

The 28-year-old is a versatile and skilful player on his day, and would surely give Mikel Arteta’s struggling side a lift.

Maybe Wenger had a word?

