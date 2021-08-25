Arsenal fans will get seriously nostalgic when they see this video of their former manager Arsene Wenger and former player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reuniting at Liverpool’s training ground today.

Wenger signed Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton as a youngster and had a huge role in his development earlier in his career, though the England international later left the Emirates Stadium for a move to Anfield in the summer of 2017.

It’s fair to say that things have gone rather downhill for Arsenal since the days when they had Wenger and Oxlade-Chamberlain together in north London, so this clip below will remind Gooners of happier times…

Wenger and Ox reunited ?pic.twitter.com/0ZDuUV2Bst — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) August 25, 2021

Oxlade-Chamberlain is no longer a key first-team player for Liverpool, but one imagines Arsenal would take him back at this point.

The 28-year-old is a versatile and skilful player on his day, and would surely give Mikel Arteta’s struggling side a lift.

Maybe Wenger had a word?