They don’t call it crazy season for nothing, you know!

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, 50, has shocking admitted that he could be prepared to leave Manchester City as early as 2023.

The Spanish manager has guided the Citizens to 10 major trophies since his unveiling back in 2016.

However, while the blue half of Manchester continue their domestic domination as well as appear to be edging closer to lifting that elusive Champions League trophy, manager Guardiola has revealed his future plans are less than assured.

Speaking recently at a virtual event with XP Investimentos (as quoted by The Athletic), the 50-year-old, when discussing his long-term ambitions, said: “My next step will be a national team if it’s possible. But a national team will be the next step.

“After doing seven years here, I don’t know if I’ll be here longer, I think I’ll have a break.

“I’ll rest a little after so many years, I’ll have to stop to see what we have done, how we do things, to learn from other coaches that I’m excited to take a look at, and in this process if a national team offers an opportunity to coach at a Copa America, European Championship or World Cup I would probably like to do that.”

Should Guardiola follow through with his suggestion that he could depart the Premier League champions as early as 2023, he will leave behind him a hugely successful legacy that includes three Premier League titles and one FA Cup.

Should Guardiola leave Manchester City in 2023, where do you think the Spaniard will manage next? – Let us know in the comments.