Whilst Barcelona and Real Madrid may be fierce rivals on the pitch, it doesn’t seem to be the case off of it as Sport report that there is a ‘non-aggression pact’ between the club’s two presidents.

As Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus still look to develop the Super League project, as Sky Sports note in more detail, Sport report that the European trio now have a pact with each other.

The Spanish publication outline that Los Blancos, the Blaugrana and the Old Lady have promised not to move for each other’s players, especially those approaching the end of their contracts.

As a result of the particularly improved relations between Barcelona and Madrid since Joan Laporta became president, Sport claim that Florentino Perez has now promised not to try and sign Ilaix Moriba.

Moriba has found himself cast aside by the Blaugrana amid a contract standoff with the club, which has now seen the 18-year-old sent down to the B team despite his breakthrough campaign last season.

Moriba started five of his 18 first-team appearances for Ronald Koeman’s side last term, managing to contribute a goal and three assists for the Camp Nou outfit.

Just as it looked like Barcelona had a youngster who could play an important role for the first-team on their hands, the contract fallout began, which has now left the club at risk of losing a remarkable talent.

Sport add that Barcelona see Chelsea or RB Leipzig as likely destinations for the central midfielder if they cannot manage to renew Moriba to a new deal.

It now looks like Barcelona and their supporters will not have to face the embarrassment of losing out on a player who looked to be emerging as a star to their main rivals, which is of course a positive but Perez backing Madrid down doesn’t mean that Moriba will stay in Catalonia.

The pact does not mean that Juventus, Barcelona and Madrid will not do business with each other as Sport note that deals that are seen as beneficial to all parties, like the pending return of Miralem Pjanic to Turin are fine.

It’s added that the trio will continue to compete with each other for other players in the market as well.