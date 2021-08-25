Paris Saint-Germain are said to be considering a late offer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba is yet to commit his future to United despite the Reds placing contract offers on the table ahead of the midfielder’s current deal expiring next summer.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to PSG this summer, but with no decision made on his future, he has impressed for Manchester United, assisting four goals in his first appearance of the Premier League season.

Though, a transfer is not completely off the cards, with ESPN reporting that PSG could yet make an offer for Pogba ahead of the transfer deadline, which is in just six days.

But according to the report, an offer is not likely unless Kylian Mbappe ends up leaving.

Real Madrid are attempting to sign Mbappe, submitting an offer for the French striker on Tuesday night, though they have not struck a deal yet.

Manchester United could be put in a difficult position should PSG make an offer given the fact they could lose their star midfielder for free next summer if they cannot get him to sign a new contract.