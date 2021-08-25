Queen Elizabeth is said to have ‘shocked’ Buckingham Palace when she revealed who she supports.

The monarch kept her preferred football team secret for many years to ensure she remained neutral, but just over a decade ago, she spilled the beans.

The admission was prompted by a member of staff in the palace revealing that he supports Millwall.

After hearing the conversation, the Queen is said to have revealed her support for West Ham, an admission that surprised palace members.

A Windsor Castle official told the Mirror in 2009: “The Queen has never wanted people to know who she supports because she wants to be seen to be neutral.