Hilarious unseen spat between Chelsea star and Arsenal ace spotted

Chelsea right-back Reece James was spotted shoving into Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka during their recent clash at the Emirates Stadium.

James had a superb game for the Blues as he played a starring role in their 2-0 win, scoring a superbly-taken second goal after setting up the opener for Romelu Lukaku.

The England international is certainly a huge talent, but Chelsea fans will also love his battling spirit as he didn’t take any rubbish from Xhaka.

Watch this video clip below as Xhaka initially gives James a bit of a shove, only for the Chelsea defender to return the favour with an even harder push back!

James is surely future Chelsea captain material based on the superb start he’s made to his Stamford Bridge career.

Meanwhile, this is pretty pitiful from Xhaka, who has for some reason been handed a new contract by Arsenal…

