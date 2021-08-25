Cristiano Ronaldo reps step up Man City talks as Juventus star discusses transfer with team-mates

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly looks to be strongly considering a shock transfer to Manchester City before the end of the summer.

The Portugal international has been at Juve for three years, but now seems to want out as L’Equipe claim he’s discussed a potential move to the Etihad Stadium with international team-mates Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias.

Ronaldo would undoubtedly be a fine signing for City, and it seems his representatives have already begun to step up negotiations over a move to Manchester.

This would be pretty controversial, however, due to Ronaldo’s ties with City’s rivals Manchester United, where he played earlier in his career to great success.

City need an elite goal-scorer, however, after losing Sergio Aguero this summer and with a deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane now not looking particularly likely.

Spurs have been adamant that their star player is not for sale, and Ronaldo would be a fine alternative.

Even at the age of 36, the former Real Madrid man remains a lethal finisher, having found the back of the net 101 times in 134 appearances for Juventus.

