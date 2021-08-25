“Schrödinger’s transfer” – Confusion reigns with Kurt Zouma as every eventuality reported with West Ham transfer

Things can sometimes move very quickly in football, so it’s always possible that an accurate report can quickly become inaccurate because of a rapid change of events.

The current situation with Kurt Zouma is causing confusion everywhere as it appears the deal is either close to happening, it’s completely cancelled, or it’s potentially somewhere in-between:

It also sounds like Jules Kounde’s move to Stamford Bridge is getting closer to being completed, so it would make sense if Zouma did leave as that will also force him down the pecking order:

At this point there are simply too many conflicting reports to figure out what’s really going on, but it will be fun to see who was right when a conclusion is finally reached in this saga.

