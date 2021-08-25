Spurs hope to beat Arsenal to signing of Real Madrid ace

Spurs have already seen plenty of success at full-back after signing Sergio Reguillon from Real Madrid, so it could make sense to double down and sign another one of their players to take the position on the right side of the defence.

Alvaro Odriozola always looked promising with Real Sociedad but he was never given a true chance to establish himself at Real Madrid, while a loan spell with Bayern Munich didn’t herald a chance in fortunes.

Arsenal also have a strong relationship with Real and there were suggestions that they saw him as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin, but the latest reports from Spain have indicated that Spurs also want to sign Odriozola:

??? David Alonso "El Tottenham quiere a ODRIOZOLA. Primero debe dar salida a Aurier, que parece difícil" "La Fiorentina ha hablado con el Madrid y con el jugador para una cesión. Odriozola necesita pensarlo" "El Milán también preguntó por Odriozola, pero fichó a Florenzi" pic.twitter.com/Uv2jGQ4Ye4 — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) August 25, 2021

That tweet does claim that Spurs would need to offload Serge Aurier to allow this to happen, but that could be tough and a touted move to PSG was never going to happen after they moved for Achraf Hakimi.

It’s also said that Fiorentina are interested but the player doesn’t see that as his first option, while AC Milan had also enquired but they moved on to someone else.

There’s no sign of Bellerin or Aurier moving imminently so it’s hard to tell who has the better chance of pulling this off, but it means Fiorentina could be left holding on while Odriozola sees what other options he’s going to have.