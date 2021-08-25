“There is absolutely nothing official” – Club chief comments on Brazilian giant’s pursuit of David Luiz

Over the last few weeks, Flamengo has seen their name in connection with former Arsenal defender David Luiz. The 34-year-old is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Arsenal.

During the presentation of Andreas Pereira Flamengo club chief, Marcos Braz was asked about the club’s progress in their pursuit of Luiz as many of the supporters are calling for the Brazilian giant to land the defender.

UOL Esporte relayed the comments made by Braz, who stated that there are no further details on the matter. Luiz has had offers from European clubs but is waiting for a project that will speak to his heart, and it seems it might be in Brazil, but for now, nothing is occurring.

“There is absolutely nothing official, nothing close. [David Luiz] is a Brazilian national team player. The player was in Angra dos Reis for three months; he has relatives in Juiz de Fora if I’m not mistaken. Rio and this request [from the fans] was given,” Braz said.

“But there’s nothing. If you talk about a defender, there will always be someone on our list, and it has to be that way. no question related to the proposal; there’s nothing like that.”

Flamengo has seen a significant summer window that has seen them land Pereira from Manchester United and Kenedy from Chelsea. The club supporters want to see the Brazilian giant wrap up its summer business by landing Luiz to reinforce their backline.