Chelsea midfielder Jorginho looks set to win UEFA’s Player of the Year award following an impressive campaign.

Jorginho has won three trophies in the last year, claiming the Champions League and Super Cup with Chelsea as well as lifting Euro 2020 with Italy.

Despite that, the Italian faces stiff competition to win the award with the presence of Kevin de Bruyne, who won the Premier League and Carabao Cup with Manchester City last season, and indeed Chelsea teammate N’Golo Kante, who many have suggested could win the Ballon D’Or due his performances over the last season and beyond.

According to Tuttomercato, however, it will be Jorginho who is crowned UEFA’s Player of the Year during tomorrow’s Champions League draw.

The draw will be made at around 4pm on Thursday in Istanbul, and ahead of the 32 clubs being drawn into their groups, UEFA will announce the winner of the award.

The report claims UEFA sources have leaked that it will be Jorginho who is crowned the winner, becoming only the second player other aside from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the award since 2008, joining Luka Modric.

