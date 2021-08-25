Barcelona have now accepted that Samuel Umtiti will not be leaving the club this summer after the Frenchman held talks with the side’s president, vice president and director of football in recent days.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Umtiti made it clear in the discussions that he intends to see out his contract at the club – which expires in 2023, whilst Barcelona preferred for the defender to leave.

The Spanish outlet also detail that the centre-back has explained his reluctance to undergo surgery, in relation to the knee issues that started before the 2018 World Cup and have derailed Umtiti’s career.

Umtiti was one of the best defenders in the world before constant injury troubles, particularly lengthy setbacks stemming from his knee, hindered him after his return from triumph with France.

Since then, the defender has spent the majority of his time on the sidelines – which has now also left him down the pecking order in the eyes of Ronald Koeman.

Umtiti was limited to 15 appearances for Barcelona in 18/19, 18 in 19/20 and 16 last season, but Mundo Deportivo do report that the defender’s knee is now in a good condition.

Mundo Deportivo outline that Umtiti was open to exiting the Blaugrana this summer, but the 27-year-old has not found any of the proposals for his services appealing.

The Camp Nou outfit have now accepted that an exit is not possible in this transfer window and Umtiti now faces the difficult challenge of winning over Koeman.

Whilst the defender remaining at the club past this summer’s transfer window isn’t ideal news for the hierarchy and some fans, Umtiti is reportedly willing to take a pay cut and defer some of his salary.

Mundo Deportivo actually note that the France international has been one of the players that’s deferred the most salary since the club have been in financial peril.