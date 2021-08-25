Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has reportedly undergone a new fitness regime this summer as he fights for his future at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international struggled for playing time at United last season, having surprisingly found himself on the bench for much of the campaign despite previously being a star player at former club Ajax.

Still, it seems Van de Beek is now taking steps to improve his situation, with the Times reporting that he’s done extra work in the gym over the summer and made changes to his diet.

This follows some concerns from the Red Devils that he was not in a good enough physical shape for Premier League football last season, according to the Times.

It remains to be seen if this will be enough from Van de Beek in terms of winning over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who may well also feel the 24-year-old is simply not the right tactical fit for his side.

It did seem a little puzzling from Man Utd when they signed him, as they didn’t have an obvious need for a new player in that area of the pitch.

Still, Van de Beek remains a talent with plenty of potential and one imagines fans will be rooting for him to get more opportunities to prove himself this term.