Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly determined to stay and try to win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

The Netherlands international joined Man Utd from Ajax last summer in what looked an exciting move, but things haven’t really worked out for him at Old Trafford so far.

Despite looking a hugely promising player at Ajax, Van de Beek hasn’t worked his way into Solskjaer’s starting XI yet, and has often been an unused substitute for United.

According to the Times, however, Van de Beek is not pushing to leave the club, with his agent in fact ignoring transfer offers that have come in for him this summer.

United fans will surely be impressed with Van de Beek’s attitude, and will hope that Solskjaer will eventually give the 24-year-old more playing time.

Doubts remain over the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, so there’s surely room for Van de Beek to start more often in a deep-lying midfield role.

The Dutchman’s versatility also means he can operate further forward, giving Solskjaer the option of occasionally resting Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.