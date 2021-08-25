(Video) Arsenal striker taps Gunners into Carabao Cup lead vs. West Brom

Looking for some momentary rest bite from their dire domestic form, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be hopeful his side can successfully navigate their way past West Brom in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup game.

Hopeful of reaching the competition’s next round, Arsenal could not have got off to a better start.

With the game just shy of the 20-minute mark, star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was presented with a golden opportunity to tap his side into a one nill lead.

Seemingly impossible to miss, the Gabonese striker tucked the ball home before running off to celebrate with the travelling fans.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

