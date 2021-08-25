Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang marks hat-trick for Arsenal with beautiful curler against West Brom

Arsenal made it 5-0 in tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion after Nicolas Pepe sparked a counter-attack by cutting out a pass from the Baggies’ defence.
Pepe drove forward before passing the ball over to Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who set more misery in motion for his former loan club by sending the ball out to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left.
Aubameyang skipped into the box, created some space away from Cedric Kipre and curled the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish to mark a hat-trick for the Gunners skipper.
Aubameyang did in fact manage to achieve the feat in impressive fashion, having been unlucky with a lob attempt and overhead kick effort in the moments leading up to Nicolas Pepe’s goal.
GOAL ! Brilliant goal by Aubameyang. 5-0 to Arsenal vs West Brom pic.twitter.com/oPZ8SEQduE
— Manny (@ArsenalEdits___) August 25, 2021
Pictures from beIN Sports.
Mikel Arteta couldn’t have asked for a better player to be action man tonight, after unflattering displays last season, the gaffer will be hoping that this helps get Aubameyang back to his best.