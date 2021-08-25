Video: Flamengo documents the first training session of Andreas Pereira

Manchester United decided to work out a deal with Flamengo to see the Brazilian giant land midfielder Andreas Pereira on a season-long loan deal.

After presenting the player, Flamengo has finally integrated the 25-year-old into their squad. Pereira will now serve as a vital player as the Rio de Janeiro-based club will look to secure a second Copa Libertadores trophy in three years and win their third consecutive Brasileirão.

Flamengo’s Fla TV documented the former Manchester United midfielder’s first training session.