Arsenal ran riot at the end of the first-half of this evening’s League Cup clash against West Bromwich Albion as the Gunners scored two goals in as many minutes to extend their lead to 3-0 heading into the break.

In the first minute of stoppage time, Mohamed Elneny shifted the ball across to Nuno Tavares and the new signing quickly picked out Bukayo Saka.

Saka left Albion youngster Caleb Taylor in no man’s land as he took a touch and knocked the ball past the ace, before slipping the ball through to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang charged forward and attempted to seal a hat-trick in serious style as he looked to lob the ball into the net, but Alex Palmer managed to block the ball.

The Arsenal captain had himself another opportunity to do something extraordinary though as the ball floated up and he attempted an overhead kick, which ended up wayward.

The ball was directed towards the far post, where Nicolas Pepe was on hand to slid it into the net.

Arsenal supporters will be hoping that the team can take the confidence they’ve shown tonight into their upcoming Premier League fixtures after a dreadful start to the new campaign.