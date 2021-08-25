Just three minutes into the second-half of this evening’s League Cup tie between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion, the Gunners put the sword to the Baggies’ defence once again.

Rob Holding played the ball out of the defence to Bukayo Saka, the youngster charged forward before laying it off to Martin Odegaard, who returned the ball with a superb backheel flick.

Saka was left with a free run into the box and produced a lovely finish with his weaker right-foot as he tucked the ball into the bottom corner.

GOAL ! Saka scores vs West Brom ! 4-0 to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Ie4MBeH4fI — Manny (@ArsenalEdits___) August 25, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Arsenal have showed no mercy to this fully rotated Albion side.