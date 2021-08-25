Patrick Vieira approves major Crystal Palace signing after star offered to Eagles

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has reportedly approved of a transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

The Frenchman has been offered to Palace by PSG, who are seeking to offload players this summer after their huge investment in Lionel Messi.

One imagines a number of players could be on the way out of the Parc des Princes in the next few days, and Kurzawa is one of them being touted to potential buyers.

According to reports in France, Vieira has approved the deal and Palace could now be making progress on bringing in the former Monaco man, who had also been linked with Lyon earlier this summer.

Palace would do well to snap up this experienced winner from a major European club, as it would give Vieira a much-needed boost after a difficult start at Selhurst Park.

