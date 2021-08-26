New Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale showed glimpses of what he could offer the team last night as he made his debut for the Gunners.

The 23-year-old recently moved to the Emirates Stadium from Sheffield United after impressing in the Premier League last season, though one or two eyebrows may have been raised by the signing.

Ramsdale is far from the biggest name and some Arsenal fans will likely have been keen to see more of an established star coming in to provide an upgrade on Bernd Leno.

Still, as you can see in the video clip below, Ramsdale’s better ability on the ball and eye for a pass out from the back may already be giving Mikel Arteta food for thought…

This is the sort of pass that Arsenal don’t really get from Leno. Will be interesting to see if Ramsdale can produce it regularly against better teams pic.twitter.com/YB2JPMI3Uj — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 26, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Of course, this is just one pass in a game against lower league opposition, but Arsenal fans will hope Ramsdale can come good and give them another option over the unconvincing Leno.