AC Milan interested in Porto attacking full-back

According to recent reports, Serie A side AC Milan are interested in signing Porto attacking full-back Jesus Corona.

That’s according to a recent report from Portuguese out Record, who claim the attacking Mexican is wanted by Stefano Pioli.

Corona, 28, joined Porto in 2015 following a £9.5m move from Dutch side FC Twente.

Since arriving at the Estadio do Dragao, the 28-year-old South American has gone on to feature in 269 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 99 goals, along the way.

However, with just 12-months left on his current contract, there have been growing speculation that the Mexican could be set for a big move before the summer transfer window closes next week.

Record claims that the wide-man is wanted by AC Milan, who could back their interest up with a formal offer before the window’s deadline.

