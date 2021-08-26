Tottenham suffer blow in pursuit of Premier League speedster as selling club tighten their stance

Tottenham have suffered a considerable setback in their pursuit of Wolves winger Adama Traore.

Traore, who is renowned for being one of the most physically impressive players in the Premier League, if not the world, is a target for Tottenham this summer, as per the Telegraph.

The Spanish international worked alongside Nuno Espirito Santo at Molineux, with the now Spurs boss clearly thinking highly enough of him to try and bring him with him to North London.

With time running out in the transfer window, though, the possibility of Adama making the move to Tottenham is decreasing by the day. The Telegraph also believe that Wolves are reluctant to sell.

The report notes that Tottenham proposed an initial loan for the winger, which included a £5M fee. Wolves, though, were unwilling to entertain it and insist Adama will not be leaving.

It’s often difficult to decipher whether a club is sincere in their ‘not for sale’ stance or are merely attempting to drive the price up. What is certain is that Wolves are under no pressure to sell.

Wolves are an established Premier League side who have even played in the Europa League since their promotion. Having also parted ways with first-team figures such as Rui Patricio and Rafa Mir, the books are already balanced.

Let’s not forget that Nuno actually relegated Adama to the bench at times last term, while the 25-year-old looks set to be a key figure in Bruno Lage’s plans at Wolves.

Adama’s increased significance would justify an outright denial to sell him, but every club will have their price for every player, it could be a matter of Spurs figuring out what that figure is – and fast.