Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker believes Chelsea are one of the Premier League title favourites this season.

The Reds go up against Thomas Tuchel’s men in the Premier league this weekend, and heading into this season, both teams have been harbouring title hopes.

But it is Chelsea who have shown their ambition in the transfer market, adding significant strength to their Champions League-winning squad with the £97.5million signing of Romelu Lukaku.

And it is for that reason why many are tipping Chelsea to win the title this season.

Alisson is one of those people, the Liverpool goalkeeper believing Tuchel’s men might just have what it takes to come out on top this term, or at least on paper.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this weekend’s clash, Alisson said: “I think they are one of the favourites for winning the title. They proved it last season winning the Champions League.

“We know how strong they are, but we are not too focussed on the opponents, we are focused on our job and we have to be to be able to give 100% of what we have.”

Liverpool and Chelsea will face off on Saturday evening at Anfield with both sides heading into the game on the back of two wins to kick off the season.

The Blues defeated Crystal Palace and Arsenal, while Liverpool beat Norwich City and Burnley.

Having come through those games, both sides will be feeling good about their title chances, and this game could be a key indicator of how the title race might pan out, albeit it is very early.

But as Alisson hints at, it is Chelsea who have one of the strongest squads on paper.