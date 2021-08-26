After an image seemed to show Arsenal talent Miguel Azeez present at the Portsmouth training ground, Football.London have now reported that the midfielder is set to be loaned to the Hampshire outfit.

Just three weeks after Football.London suggested that the 18-year-old was unlikely to leave on loan, instead being slated for a chance in the first-team, the stance from Arsenal has changed.

Azeez, who debuted for Gunners in the Europa League last season, sparked excitement over the summer with a fine pre-season goal in a first-team friendly against Watford.

The midfielder’s physical transformation in recent months has also been very impressive, but the north London outfit have ultimately decided to send Azeez out on loan – possibly the wise move considering that they aren’t in the Europa League this season so can’t offer chances in that competition anymore.

See More: Promising Arsenal youngster could be set to earn first senior international cap

Miguel Azeez reportedly spotted at Portsmouth’s training ground ahead of a loan move to the League One side. #AFC (? Stuart Hughes) pic.twitter.com/048sZw9Jsx — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 26, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Cristiano Ronaldo has already spoken to Pep Guardiola ahead of shock Manchester City transfer ‘It’s done, he’s going to Manchester City’ – Cristiano Ronaldo info shared by Sky Sports reporter live on air Benjamin Mendy suspended by Man City after being charged with four counts of rape

Azeez has started in both of the Under-23 side’s Premier League 2 fixtures so far this season, captaining the young Gunners in a 6-1 defeat before also playing the entire 90 minutes of a 4-2 win.

Football.London report that Danny Cowley being the boss of Portsmouth is ‘thought’ to have played a part in the pending switch for Azeez. Cowley managed Gunners starlet Emile Smith Rowe during his loan spell with Huddersfield in the second-half of the 19/20 season.

As Football.London cite Cowley’s comments on Azeez to Hampshire Live, it appears that the man who has a ‘good relationship’ with Arsenal shouldn’t have wrote off the transfer rumours as ‘people putting two and two together and getting five’ after all.

Azeez certainly seems to be gifted with the ball at his feet, as he showed with a brilliant strike for the Gunners’ Under-23s in a friendly to follow up his magnificent hit against Watford.

Portsmouth are unbeaten in League One so far this season, winning three matches and drawing another, they certainly seem to be aiming for a promotion push, which will be a valuable experience for a prospect like Azeez to be a part of.