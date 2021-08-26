Arsenal preparing late-window €15M offer for Barcelona midfielder who is in the final year of his contract

Arsenal are reportedly preparing an offer for Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

Moriba has been heavily linked with a move away from the Nou Camp, with the Spaniard’s contract up for renewal next summer and Barca seemingly unable to meet his demands.

The 18-year-old has been mentioned in conversation with virtually every top club on the planet in recent weeks and months – and it now looks like he could end up at Arsenal.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Gunners are preparing a bid to submit to Barcelona in the closing stages of the transfer window, the valuation of which is thought to be around €15m.

The report notes that Barca are looking for a figure nearer €20m, but that’s hardly an insurmountable difference and you’d like to think the two parties could meet somewhere in the middle.

If Barcelona are unable to strike an agreement with Moriba, they’ll have no choice but to cash in, else they’ll lose a valuable asset without receiving a single penny in exchange.

Considering how grave their financial situation is, as has been well documented over the summer, you’d expect Joan Laporta to address Moriba’s future as a matter of priority.