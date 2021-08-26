Arsenal preparing late-window €15M offer for Barcelona midfielder who is in the final year of his contract

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly preparing an offer for Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

Moriba has been heavily linked with a move away from the Nou Camp, with the Spaniard’s contract up for renewal next summer and Barca seemingly unable to meet his demands.

The 18-year-old has been mentioned in conversation with virtually every top club on the planet in recent weeks and months – and it now looks like he could end up at Arsenal.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Gunners are preparing a bid to submit to Barcelona in the closing stages of the transfer window, the valuation of which is thought to be around €15m.

Arsenal target Ilaix Moriba celebrates a goal for Barcelona
Arsenal are reportedly interested in Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba

MORE: Mikel Arteta confirms “some conversations” with agent over Arsenal star’s transfer situation

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-PL ace identifies key Arsenal weakness but delivers stark warning about replacing Arteta
Dortmund in talks for Manchester United defender as they eye initial loan move
FA president believes ‘solution’ can be found over international duty for Man United star despite red list quarantine ordeal

The report notes that Barca are looking for a figure nearer €20m, but that’s hardly an insurmountable difference and you’d like to think the two parties could meet somewhere in the middle.

If Barcelona are unable to strike an agreement with Moriba, they’ll have no choice but to cash in, else they’ll lose a valuable asset without receiving a single penny in exchange.

Considering how grave their financial situation is, as has been well documented over the summer, you’d expect Joan Laporta to address Moriba’s future as a matter of priority.

More Stories Ilaix Moriba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.