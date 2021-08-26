Promising Arsenal youngster could be set to earn first senior international cap

One of Arsenal’s young talents has been called up for the upcoming internationals.

The Premier League will take a break after this weekend’s action for the internationals to take place, European sides competing in the World Cup qualifiers.

And while a number of Arsenal players have been handed expected call-ups, there is a less expected call-up in the form of youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Lokonga signed for Arsenal from Anderlecht in the summer, and he has already made two Premier League appearances, starting both of the Gunners’ first two Premier League games of this season.

And he could now be given the chance to make his senior Belgium debut having been called up by Roberto Martinez.

Albert Sambi Lokonga
The Red Devils have three World Cup qualifiers to play during this break, taking on Estonia, Czech Republic and Belarus in what is a congested fixture list during this international break.

Having represented Belgium at under-17, under-18 and under-21 level, Lokonga will now link up with the senior squad with the hope of winning his first full cap.

