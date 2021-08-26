Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed some discussions over Willian’s transfer situation amid speculation over the Brazilian’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

Willian joined the Gunners from Chelsea last summer on a free transfer and has struggled to make the desired impact for Arteta’s side, looking a shadow of the player who was such a star performer for so many years at Stamford Bridge.

It now makes sense that Arsenal could be keen to offload Willian this summer, with Arteta suggesting some talks are taking place with his agent about a move.

This comes following a recent interview in which Willian’s father made it clear his son wasn’t happy at Arsenal, and admitted a move to Corinthians could be possible…

De acordo com Severino, o jogador Willian não está feliz no Arsenal, e que a transferência do jogador para o Timão cabe ao clube londrino e ao Corinthians decidirem. Otimista, torcedor do Coringão? ? #ArenaSBT pic.twitter.com/BEfyy9TRlk — SBT Sports (@sbt_sports) August 24, 2021

Arteta was also asked about Willian at his press conference today, and certainly didn’t rule out the 33-year-old moving on.

See below for the Spanish tactician’s update on Willian’s situation, as quoted by Chris Wheatley of football.london…

Arteta on Willian: “We are having some conversations with him and the agent. We’re evaluating the position we’re in at the moment.” — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 26, 2021

Willian will no doubt be remembered for a great career in the Premier League, but it’s a shame to see things end this way for him.

Arsenal fans, however, will just be irritated at another poor piece of business by their club, who are really struggling on and off the pitch at the moment.