Chelsea midfielder ‘set to join AC Milan’ on initial loan with £17.1m option to buy

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly on the verge of re-joining AC Milan on loan.

Bakayoko signed for Chelsea in July of 2017. Sky Sports reported at the time of the transfer that the Blues had forked out £40m to prise him away from AS Monaco.

The Frenchman was supposed to be the long-term successor to Nemanja Matic, who left for Manchester United in the same transfer window. However, not all went to plan.

After a hugely disappointing debut season at Stamford Bridge, Bakayoko signed for AC Milan on loan. He impressed, but was unable to secure a permanent move to the San Siro.

Loans back to AS Monaco and also to Napoli have followed, with Bakayoko still being on Chelsea’s books with just a year remaining on his contract.

The now 27-year-old appears set to secure a fourth loan way from Chelsea – but only after extending his contract by a further season, or so claims Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru has taken to Twitter to reveal that Bakayoko will be returning to the Rossoneri on an initial loan with the option to buy set at €20m [£17.1m].

Chelsea will have developed a strong bond with AC Milan over recent months, having sold both academy product Fikayo Tomori and striker Olivier Giroud to the Serie A competitors.

Bakayoko will now be joining up with the pair in Milan, who will be looking to mount a challenge for the scudetto for the second consecutive campaign, while also competing in the Champions League.

Marina Granovskaia and the rest of the Chelsea board will be crossing their fingers that he performs, because a reported £17.1m would be a healthy fee to receive in exchange for a failed investment.