Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has slammed his old club over the farcical situation surrounding Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international joined Man Utd from Ajax last summer after showing himself to be a hugely impressive performer in his time in the Eredivisie, putting in some particularly exciting performances for his old club in the Champions League.

Still, Van de Beek has barely been given any opportunities by Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since moving to Old Trafford, and Berbatov has found the whole saga frustrating.

The Bulgarian has now basically urged Van de Beek to try to leave United in order to get his career back on track as he hit out at the way his old club have handled the 24-year-old.

“I don’t think we’re going to see any more playing time from Donny van de Beek,” Berbatov told Betfair, as quoted by the Metro.

“It’s a really strange, disappointing and surprising situation. They spent around £35 million on him and, to pay that for a player who isn’t starting many games, doesn’t make sense.

“I’m not blaming the player at all, but for me it’s one of the most disappointing transfers ever.

“He has got a lot of quality. I don’t like it when clubs buy for the sake of buying and this is one of those situations. I’m sure he’s banging on the manager’s door and asking questions.

“I think if he’s not happy, Van de Beek should push to leave. His place in the national team is at risk, especially now with Louis van Gaal in charge. Van Gaal is a disciplinarian who like his players to play football.

“Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are untouchable in the United midfield at the moment. Scott McTominay, Fred and even 33-year-old Nemanja Matic are ahead of van de Beek.

“I know how Van de Beek feels. In the late stage of my career I was playing in Greece, the president wanted me and signed me, but the coach didn’t want me and we had some issues. It is frustrating for a player. He needs to have a long hard think about his situation and what he wants.”

In truth, many United fans will surely agree with Berbatov’s point of view, as Van de Beek looks like he has the quality to offer Solskjaer’s side something a bit different in midfield.

It’s pretty baffling that he can remain an unused substitute for so long when players like Fred and Nemanja Matic continue to start so frequently.

As with players like Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Memphis Depay, it’s easy to imagine Van de Beek will go on to be a player United ultimately let leave and then live to regret doing so.