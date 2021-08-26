Chelsea defender nearing West Ham medical ahead of £25m move

According to recent reports, Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is close to undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed transfer, believed to be within the region of £25m, to West Ham United.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who claims the French centre-back is edging closer to joining the Blues’ cross-town rivals.

Zouma, 26, joined Chelsea in 2014 following a £13.1m move from Ligue 1 St Etienne.

Since arriving in the country’s capital seven years ago, the 26-year-old has gone on to enjoy two successful loan spells with domestic clubs, including at Stoke City and Everton.

However, despite now being back with the Blues’ first-team, Zouma, who is out of contract in two years time, is now set to be offloaded as Thomas Tuchel continues his remarkable rebuild.

With Sevilla defender Jules Kounde rumoured to be close to becoming Roman Abramhovic’s latest blockbuster signing, Zouma is expected to make way for the Londoners to balance their books.

The ES claims that Zouma is now on the verge of becoming David Moyes’ first permanent summer signing in a deal worth £25m with the player set to undergo medical soon.