‘Going to miss him’ – These Chelsea fans send emotional messages ahead of £25.7M departure

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have sent their well-wishes to Kurt Zouma ahead of his proposed move to West Ham.

Zouma won the Premier League title during his debut campaign with the Blues, while also starting in defensive midfield as Chelsea were triumphant in the League Cup final.

The Frenchman bounced back from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture, which was followed by loans to Stoke City and Everton respectively, to become a key figure in Frank Lampard’s defence.

Unfortunately for Zouma, it became evident pretty quickly that he wasn’t to the taste of Thomas Tuchel, with the German seemingly having given the green light to his departure.

The Athletic report that Zouma will be heading to West Ham in a deal worth £25.7M, with personal terms agreed and a medical set to take place in Paris.

It seems like only a matter of time before we get official confirmation of the move.

Ahead of Zouma’s departure, some Chelsea fans have taken to their Twitter timelines to thank Zouma for his service and send him well-wishes ahead of the move.

2 PL titles

1 CL

1 European SuperCup

1 League Cup Good luck and thanks for the memories King Kurt. Stay happy at the Hammers! pic.twitter.com/hOCeUMfQBI — The Score ???? (@TheScore01) August 26, 2021

Seven years. 2x Premier League’s. 1x League Cup. 1x Champions League. Zouma was Chelsea’s Young POTY in 2015, he then proved himself on loan before a well earned second spell at Chelsea. What a journey. Thank you and good luck, @KurtZouma. pic.twitter.com/CDaaiUWacD — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) August 26, 2021

I hope the streets won’t forget the time where Zouma was the top scorer of our club for a good part of last season. Propa Chels. ? pic.twitter.com/1Dlp3cUqHk — SidCFC???? (@SidharthVarma18) August 24, 2021

Probably the right time for Kurt & Chelsea to part ways. Still going to miss him though! Thank you for everything Kurt Zouma! ? pic.twitter.com/Mhix622395 — Chris Wright ??????? (@chriswrightzz) August 24, 2021

Thank Kurt Zouma ! Wishing you all the very best in your next adventure Zo…Zo ??? pic.twitter.com/GJVY5NLsJ3 — Oscar (@MensahOscar) August 26, 2021

Don’t get me wrong I’m super excited about us getting Kounde but I’m gonna miss Zouma a lot because he was such good vibes. Whenever I picture him in my head I just see his huge smile — Raf (@CFC_Raf) August 26, 2021

Zouma is signing for a direct rival in West Ham, but it’d be difficult for any Chelsea fan to blame him for taking the move.

The 26-year-old will be a key figure in a Premier League defence once again, while also getting the opportunity to compete in the Europa League, and significantly, remain in London.

This is a transfer that suits all parties.