‘Going to miss him’ – These Chelsea fans send emotional messages ahead of £25.7M departure

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have sent their well-wishes to Kurt Zouma ahead of his proposed move to West Ham.

Zouma won the Premier League title during his debut campaign with the Blues, while also starting in defensive midfield as Chelsea were triumphant in the League Cup final.

The Frenchman bounced back from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture, which was followed by loans to Stoke City and Everton respectively, to become a key figure in Frank Lampard’s defence.

Unfortunately for Zouma, it became evident pretty quickly that he wasn’t to the taste of Thomas Tuchel, with the German seemingly having given the green light to his departure.

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma and manager Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel

The Athletic report that Zouma will be heading to West Ham in a deal worth £25.7M, with personal terms agreed and a medical set to take place in Paris.

It seems like only a matter of time before we get official confirmation of the move.

Ahead of Zouma’s departure, some Chelsea fans have taken to their Twitter timelines to thank Zouma for his service and send him well-wishes ahead of the move.

Zouma is signing for a direct rival in West Ham, but it’d be difficult for any Chelsea fan to blame him for taking the move.

The 26-year-old will be a key figure in a Premier League defence once again, while also getting the opportunity to compete in the Europa League, and significantly, remain in London.

This is a transfer that suits all parties.

