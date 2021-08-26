Chelsea are readying a final bid for transfer target Jules Koundé amid an expected sale.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are about to sell centre-back Kurt Zouma to West Ham United.

Zouma is reportedly undergoing a medical in Paris ahead of a £25million move to the London Stadium ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

That sale could be the difference for Chelsea as they look to complete a deal for Sevilla star Koundé, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims the Zouma deal is all set to go through and that, armed with the money from the deal, Chelsea are readying a final offer for Koundé.

Chelsea and West Ham are in direct contact to prepare Kurt Zouma paperworks as soon as possible. Personal terms and medical completed today morning – agents details to be agreed soon. ? #CFC #WHUFC …and Chelsea have they final, official bid ready for Jules Koundé. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

According to 90min, Koundé has a release clause of £77million, though it’s unclear whether the Andalusian club will accept a reduced fee given their need for money this summer.

Chelsea already have plenty of options in the midfield between the likes of Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

But Thomas Tuchel clearly wants to strengthen his line even further, and Koundé would certainly do that given he is one of the highest rated up and coming centre-backs in Europe.

Still only 22 years of age, Koundé played a huge part in Sevilla achieving their best ever points tally last season, while he was also a starter for France at Euro 2020.

Chelsea have already spent £97.5million on Romelu Lukaku this summer, following on from a spending total of more than £250million last summer.

But it seems their spending trends will continue as they look to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2017.