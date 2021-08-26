Chelsea prepare generous offer to tempt player into U-turn over Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a generous contract offer to defender Antonio Rudiger in a bid to keep him away from transfer suitors Real Madrid.

The Germany international will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, and Todo Fichajes list him as one of a number of big-name targets for Real.

The report also links Madrid with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, both of whom will also be free agents if they don’t sign new deals before next summer.

Chelsea now look to be doing all they can to keep Rudiger after his improvement in form under Thomas Tuchel, with the 28-year-old proving key to the club’s success in the Champions League last season.

Chelsea will surely build their defence around Rudiger for the next few years, with Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta perhaps not the most likely long-term options due to their age.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen hasn’t always been that consistent, and Kurt Zouma has fallen out of favour.

Losing Rudiger would therefore be a big blow, though it’s not surprising that Todo Fichajes suggest he’s tempted by a move to the Bernabeu, with the piece stating that the west London giants hope to change his mind about a move.