Chelsea are set to make a £25million windfall from one of their defenders in the coming days.

The Blues are still eyeing up a deal for Sevilla defender Jules Koundé, according to Fabrizio Romano, but in the meantime, they are attempting to shift unwanted members of their squad.

And it seems Kurt Zouma is one of those players. It has been reported by Romano that Zouma was going to be part of the Koundé negotiations, but it now seems the Frenchman will remain in the Premier League.

According to the Evening Standard, a fee of £25million has been agreed with West Ham and Zouma is going to undergo a medical in Paris ahead of his move to the Hammers.

The report claims the centre-back initially rejected a move to West Ham, causing talks to halt for around a month, but after David Moyes revisited the situation, a deal has been struck.

Zouma faced intense competition already at Chelsea given the presence of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, and if Koundé does wind up at Stamford Bridge, opportunities would be near impossible to come by this season.

And so it’s to West Ham for the 26-year-old, where he will be able to play Europa League football in the coming season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will get £25million, which could prove pivotal in their bid to land Koundé this summer.

Koundé has a release clause of £77million but the Blues will, of course, look to negotiate a reduced fee.