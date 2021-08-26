Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has got fans thinking that there’s a disconnect between himself and the Moroccan national team with a post after he was left out of his nation’s squad for the international break.

Ziyech is not part of the Morocco group that will face off against Sudan and Guinea in World Cup qualifiers in September, a puzzling decision given that he’s their biggest star and most gifted player.

Morocco also isn’t on the UK government’s red list, at least for now, so Covid-19 doesn’t appear to be a factor in the decision, though one of the Atlas Lions’ opponent’s in Sudan are.

The playmaker was forced off during the European Super Cup with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, but returned off the bench against Arsenal.

Considering the brief outing against the Gunners, it also doesn’t seem as though the Blues have blocked Ziyech from international duty due to injury concerns either.

Just as the squad was shared, Ziyech shared a laughing emoji on a blank black screen to his Instagram story.

Ziyech’s emoji post quickly followed one that showed the 28-year-old alongside Antonio Rudiger in a promotional photo for the club’s new third kit.

Sharing a laughing emoji on a black screen would seem like a weird follow-up to that post and if Ziyech felt like doing that, he could’ve added the emoji on the initial picture with Rudiger.

With the timing of the laughing snap and announcement of the Morocco squad so close, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence at all…