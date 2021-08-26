Colombian midfielder wants to see Everton ace back on the national team

The Colombian national team will see the return of midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero. However, one name that remains missing is Everton FC midfielder, James Rodríguez.

In an interview with ESPN’s F Show (via Marca), Quintero discussed his return to Los Cafeteros. Furthermore, he commented on the ongoing issue of the absence of Rodríguez on the national team.

Quintero now plays in China, and the coronavirus pandemic and injuries played a role in being away from the national team. However, the former River Plate star is excited to be back.

“I am happy to be back in Colombia and for the call to the National Team, especially after not being in the Copa América,” Quintero said.

Rodríguez has yet to play for new manager Reinaldo Rueda, so Quintero answered the matter. The midfielder hopes to see the Everton star soon as the World Cup Qualifiers are underway, with the tournament taking place next year.

“I love James, and I have always told him to do what he wants and make him happy. He has been living a particular situation for a long time,” Quintero said.

“All I have to say is that I respect him and that I know what his country hurts. As a friend, I hope that he will be in the following calls. As a Colombian, I want him to be on the National Team.

Colombia will face Bolivia, Paraguay, and Chile in these qualifying fixtures as they fight to finish in the top four and secure an automatic bid to Qatar.