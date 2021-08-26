Manchester City’s chances of signing Cristiano Ronaldo have never been greater, according to the bookmakers.

Ronaldo’s Juventus future appears to be up in the air, the Portuguese star having less than a year remaining on his contract.

And according to the latest murmurings in Italy, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has flown to Turin to find some sort of solution.

That solution could be an exit for Ronaldo, and Manchester City are being heavily linked after missing out on Harry Kane, who has pledged his commitment to Spurs for at least the coming campaign, leaving the Citizens in desperate need of a frontman following the exit of Sergio Aguero.

And according to bookmakers Ladbrokes, City have never had a better chance of signing the Manchester United legend.

The odds on the Citizens landing him during Euro 2016 were as high as 16/1, but they have now fallen to a slim 5/4, falling 3/1 following the Kane news.

PSG, who have also been linked, are priced at 7/2, while Manchester United are at 8/1 to take Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said of the latest prices: “In a dramatic twist, it looks as though Man City fans will get one over on their local rivals with the seemingly imminent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Etihad.

“It’s a deal which looked incredibly unlikely just a couple of months ago, but in a summer of mega-signings and with one week left in the window, the odds suggest there’s every chance Pep’s finally found Sergio Aguero’s replacement.”