Manchester City are in a one-horse race to sign Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Transfer talk surrounding City and Ronaldo has intensified in recent days after the Portuguese forward’s agent Jorge Mendes rocked up in Turin in a bid to sort his client’s future.

Ronaldo has less than a year remaining on his contract and it looks as though he could well move on before the end of the transfer window, which is in just five days.

And according to Sky Italy‘s Paolo Aghemo, there is only one club in the running to sign the Manchester United legend.

He told Sky Sports: “Jorge Mendes is in Turin. He arrived last night, and he is going to meet Juventus.

“At first, City have to pay £28million, which is the remaining cost of Ronaldo on the Juventus balance and Juventus are available to sell Ronaldo.

“But there is a second very important condition – Juventus must find a replacement like Gabriel Jesus, for instance.

“PSG could pay for Ronaldo, United could pay for Ronaldo, but only City talk about Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes spoke only with City about Ronaldo.

“Today, City is the only option because Ronaldo does not want to play in minor leagues to earn money, but he wants to stay in Europe.”

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City transfer agreed

Manchester City have been favourites since their efforts to sign Harry Kane came up short.

The Citizens failed to meet Tottenham’s valuation of their star striker, and Kane then committed to Spurs for the coming season.

Ronaldo could now be the next best option for City as they look to replace talisman Sergio Aguero, who left after 10 years earlier this summer.