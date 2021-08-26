Manchester United have been approached by Borussia Dortmund, who are keen on securing the services of Diogo Dalot before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, according to Sky Sports.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports has shared that the Bundesliga giants are in talks with the Red Devils over Dalot, with Dortmund’s preference being an initial loan that would include a buy option.

Dalot has been busy this summer after representing at Portugal at the Under-21s Euros and then the senior tournament before returning to land some pre-season chances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite that, the 22-year-old will find it very difficult to land playing time in the Manchester outfit’s most important matches as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the nailed-on starter at right-back.

Dalot was recruited for a fee of £19m, per BBC Sport, in the summer of 2018. He saw a decent bit of action in his debut campaign, with 23 appearances, but has been on the fringes since AWB came in.

That left the versatile ace to be loaned out to AC Milan last season, where he looked encouraging as he started 20 of his 33 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri.

Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Diogo Dalot from Manchester United.

Sky Sports add in their full report that Bayern Munich are also keen on the rapid Portuguese ace, as well his former temporary employers Milan.

You would think that any exit for Dalot would require the Red Devils to then search for another right-back before the transfer deadline, as the 22-year-old is their only backup to Wan-Bissaka now that Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe have left on loan to Premier League clubs.

Dalot has been an unused substitute for United’s first two matches of the new Premier League season and that that will likely remain the case until the action in the cup competition starts or Wan-Bissaka is unavailable, it may be best not to wait for those chances and just secure another loan switch away.