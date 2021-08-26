England squad announcement: Four right-backs, no Mason Greenwood and a new face in the camp

Gareth Southgate’s England squad for September’s international break has been confirmed, and as always, there’s some notable omissions.

The England squad will still be hurting from their Euro 2020 heartbreak, having been defeated in the final on penalties to Italy.

The Three Lions performed so commendably throughout the tournament and had the whole nation inspired. Unfortunately, they were unable to clear the final hurdle.

Still, they have no choice but to dust themselves off and go again in the Qatar World Cup next year – which they have to qualify for first, of course.

England have three World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland to come in September, with Gareth Southgate naming the following squad for the fixtures.

MORE: UEFA open an investigation into the fan disorder before and after Euro 2020 final between England and Italy

A notable inclusion and a new face around the camp is Patrick Bamford, whose most senior experience internationally came in the shape of two England U21 appearances, years ago.

Notable omissions include Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, who hasn’t played since the Champions League final, and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood in particular will feel aggrieved for having been left out, especially having started the season netting two goals in two Premier League appearances.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold having returned from injury, England have been able to name four right-backs in the squad once again, which ought to put a smile on Southgate’s face.

England currently boast an exemplary record in World Cup qualifying, having won three games out of three, scoring nine and conceding zero. They’ll be looking to continue that next month.