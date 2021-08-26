Everton ace wishes Colombia well in World Cup Qualifying fixtures despite not participating

James Rodríguez gave his full support to the Colombian National Team for their FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures. Whether they occur due to the European leagues’ resistance to release their players remains in the air.

The Everton midfielder decided to clarify several issues on his Twitch channel (via AS) and assured that he has nothing against the national team’s coaching staff. Rodríguez hopes he can achieve the nine points in their fixtures against Bolivia, Paraguay, and Chile.

“I want to give very good energy to those who called up, to the coaching staff as well, I have nothing against them, and they have nothing against me. I hope [Colombia] can get all nine points so they can go to the World Cup. From here far away, sending all my energy so that they play three good games so that we can win,” Rodríguez said.

“If Colombia wins, the country is happy. Nothing happens with anyone, and I have nothing against anyone. I am a number 1 fan of my National Team. People who know me know that I am a loyal fan.”

Rodríguez has yet to play for Colombia under new manager Reinaldo Rueda. While healthy this summer, the midfielder didn’t receive a call up to the Copa America, which saw Los Cafeteros finish in third place, so they could go toe-to-toe with the rest of South America without Rodríguez.

It will be interesting to see as the World Cup qualifying fixtures become vital whether Rueda decides to call up the Everton star to make a difference in whether Colombia secures a spot for Qatar next year.