Everton interested in two Premier League attackers ahead of transfer window deadline

According to recent reports, Premier League side Everton are interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion’s Neal Maupay and Burnley’s Dwight McNeil.

That’s according to a recent update from Sky Sports News, who claims that although the Toffees are struggling to navigate around financial fair play (FFP), they would like to conclude one more deal before the window closes at the end of the month.

It has been noted that the Toffees, whose recruitment strategy is directed by Marcel Brands, are likely to be forced into offloaded before re-recruiting.

Several Everton players are believed to be up for sale, some of these names include defensive trio Jonjo Kenny, Jarrard Branthwaite and Mason Holgate.

Should the blue half of Merseyside successfully boost their transfer kitty between now and the window’s closure on 31 August, Sky Sports News believe there is a possibility that they could pursue a late deal for either Maupay or McNeil.

However, despite the exciting links, it has also been noted that given how much Brighton and Hove Albion paid for Maupay (£20m) when they signed him from Brentford, striking a deal with the Seagulls this window could prove too difficult for Brands.