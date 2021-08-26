Fabrizio Romano confirms midfielder has completed Spurs medical ahead of £12.9m move

According to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, FC Metz midfielder Pape Sarr has completed his medical ahead of his proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Sarr, 18, only joined FC Metz 12-months ago after making the switch from African side Generation Foot.

However, following what was been an impressive breakthrough in Ligue 1, which has seen the teenager rack up four goals and an assist in his first 28 senior matches, in all competitions, Sarr is now on course to secure a big move to Daniel Levy’s London-based club.

Ahead of the teenager’s proposed switch, Romano has provided fans with a hugely exciting update.

The Italian transfer guru has confirmed that Sarr now needs to sign the deal’s paperwork having recently completed his medical.

MORE: Tottenham Hotspur move for Serie A defender still possible before deadline day

It has also been noted that the transfer, which is understood to include an initial £12.9m (€15m), will see the midfielder remain with FC Metz on loan for the 2021-22 season, before linking up with his new teammates next summer.