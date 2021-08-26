Former Man Utd star names the player who can be their own version of Harry Kane

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about his old club’s start to the season.

Despite no new striker coming in this summer, Chadwick is feeling pretty optimistic about the state of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side after seeing the way they’ve started the season, with Mason Greenwood’s form up front looking a particular positive.

The 19-year-old has long looked a terrific prospect for the Red Devils, and has started this season in fine form with two goals in his opening two Premier League games.

There had been some talk of Man Utd moving for Harry Kane earlier in the summer, though he ended up being more strongly linked with Manchester City before eventually confirming he’d be staying at Tottenham.

Chadwick now wonders if Greenwood could step up to give United a similar kind of threat up front, whilst praising the state of the attack in general after a solid start of four points out of six so far.

“I think Ole will be satisfied enough with the start – four points on the board after the two games, you can’t really complain too much about that,” Chadwick said. “I think after the flying start against Leeds everyone was expecting them to blow Southampton away, but that never really happened.

“I think the most exciting thing is that key players have hit the ground running – Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Mason Greenwood in that number 9 position.

“We’ve sort of talked about Kane going to City and who could United get in, but perhaps Greenwood can do that job for the whole season. We know he can score goals and he’s only getting better.

“I expected maybe Jadon Sancho would come in and start his first game against Southampton, but I’m sure he’ll get that start soon. Pogba, Sancho, Greenwood, Fernandes – it does look like an exciting time ahead for United fans.”

Chadwick also spoke to CaughtOffside about what the Kane decision means for Spurs, City, the player himself, and the state of this season’s title race.

