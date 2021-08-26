Jorge Mendes working on audacious swap deal to lure Juventus midfielder to Wolves

It appears that Cristiano Ronaldo may not be the only high profile star to leave Turin this summer after recent reports have suggested midfielder Aaron Ramsey could also be heading for the club’s exit.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Carlo Laudisa, who has claimed that the Welsh midfielder could form one half of a sensational swap deal which would see Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves move the other way.

Neves, 24, has been one name linked with a summer departure from the Molineux Stadium as new manager Bruno Lage looks to lead the club in a new direction.

Ruben Neves is being linked to Juventus by the Italian media.

However, while initial speculation suggested the Portuguese midfielder may end up being a late transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United, the latest in the ongoing saga suggests super-agent Mendes is in fact trying to take his client to the Serie A.

Laudisa claims that Wolverhampton Wanderers currently value Neves at £25.7m (€30m) with the player’s agent proposing a deal that would see Ramsey, 30, rejoin the Premier League, two years after departing Arsenal.

